KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver has collided with a Kansas City police cruiser, killing an officer, a police dog and a pedestrian, authorities in Missouri said.
Kansas City police said in a news release that the crash happened Wednesday night as the officer was on patrol. The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.
The pedestrian died at the scene and the officer at a hospital. The officer's police dog also was killed.
Neither the officer nor the pedestrian were immediately identified.
Police said only that the officer was a 20-year veteran of the force and had been assigned to the canine unit for nearly three years.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
How Ukraine war has shaped US planning for a China conflict
As the war rages on in Ukraine, the United States is doing more than supporting an ally. It's learning lessons — with an eye toward a possible future clash with China.
Nation
Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings
A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt.
Nation
Police: Michigan State University shooter was an armed loner
The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack, police said Thursday.
Nation
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
President Joe Biden had a routine medical checkup Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a keenly watched exam as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign.
Nation
Officer, pedestrian and police dog die in Kansas City crash
A driver has collided with a Kansas City police cruiser, killing an officer, a police dog and a pedestrian, authorities in Missouri said.