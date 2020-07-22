GLYNDON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clay County.
Sheriff's officials say a Glyndon police officer tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the driver sped away and a chase began.
Authorities said the officer fired at the fleeing vehicle during the chase, but they did not further explain.
KVLY-TV reports no one was injured in the incident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Judge to hear Oregon request to restrain federal agents
A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday on Oregon's request for a restraining order against federal agents sent to the state's biggest city to quell protests that have spiraled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators.
National
Court challenge ahead for Trump's district drawing order
Civil rights groups on Wednesday gave notice in court of their intent to squelch an effort by President Donald Trump to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being included in the head count as congressional districts are redrawn.
National
Migrant kids as young as 1 are being held in US hotels, then deported
The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels, sometimes for weeks, before deporting them to their home countries under policies that have effectively shut down the nation's asylum system during the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.
National
Officer-involved shooting investigated in Clay County
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clay County.
National
Police in riot gear clear NYC's 'Occupy City Hall' camp
Police in riot gear moved in early Wednesday to clear a month-long encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York's City Hall.