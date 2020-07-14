RACINE, Wis. — A Racine police officer escaped serious injury when he was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two individuals, authorities said.
The investigator was sitting in his police vehicle Monday when the shooting began.
The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. The officer suffered minor injuries by shattering glass.
The officer got out of the vehicle and identified himself as an officer, according to police.
One of the individuals fled and the other dropped a handgun and was arrested. Officials say the officer did not fire his weapon during the incident.
The individual that fled is still at large.
