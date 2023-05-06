An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early Saturday as she headed home on the city's Southside after her shift.
The officer, whose name was not released, was shot about 1:42 a.m. in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood, police said.
She was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert from the city's gunshot detection system, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The second officer rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The slain officer had been with Chicago police about three years.
No arrests have been made.
