ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale had 23 points, five 3-pointers and nine assists, veteran guard Odyssey Sims added 18 points in her season debut and the Dallas Wings snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 94-88 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

Dallas (4-13) won for the first time since May 26. Minnesota (13-4) was coming off a 94-89 victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday for its first Commissioner's Cup championship.

Dallas trailed 45-30 with 3:22 left in the second quarter before scoring the next 15 points, spanning the halftime break, to tie it at 45-all early in the third. Monique Billings made a basket with 1:34 left in the third to give the Wings their first lead, 68-67, since it was 2-1.

Minnesota pulled within three points with a minute remaining in the fourth, but Jacy Sheldon answered with a wide open 3-pointer at the other end to cap the scoring.

Sims, who signed a hardship contract on Tuesday, scored nine of her points in the fourth, including two driving layups in the final 3:10.

Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Billings finished with 14 points for Dallas. Ogunbowale reached the 20-point mark for the 14th time this season. Sims finished 8 of 12 from the field to help the Wings record their most bench points this season with 36.

Napheesa Collier scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Bridget Carleton added 17 points, Alanna Smith had 15 and Kayla McBride 11. The Lynx did not have a turnover in the first half before finishing with 13.

