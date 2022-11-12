FAIRFAX, Va. — Josh Oduro scored 20 points and George Mason beat Longwood 83-69 on Friday night.
Oduro also contributed 12 rebounds for the Patriots (1-1).
Victor Bailey Jr. scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Davonte Gaines shot 4 for 7 and finished with 11 points.
Isaiah Wilkins led the way for the Lancers (0-2) with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Walyn Napper finished with 10 points.
Both teams play again on Sunday. George Mason hosts American and Longwood hosts Pfeiffer.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Zuccarello's goal, Fleury's saves preserve 1-0 Wild victory in Seattle
Marc-Andre Fleury's 28-save night and 72nd career shutout — most among active NHL goaltenders — ended the Kraken's five-game winning streak.
Sports
Kriisa has triple-double, No. 17 Arizona tops Southern 95-78
Kerr Kriisa had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple-double, leading No. 17 Arizona to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday night in a game that featured 57 fouls, including three technicals.
Sports
Sharks snap five-game losing streak with 5-4 win over Stars
Tomas Hertl scored early in the third period to help San Jose build a big lead, and the Sharks held on to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
High Schools
Mayer Lutheran steadies itself, defeats Mabel-Canton in Class 1A volleyball semifinals
The second-seeded Crusaders will play top seed Minneota for the championship.
High Schools
Pequot Lakes ends Concordia Academy's run at the Class 2A volleyball title
The top-seeded Patriots finished off the Beacons by dominating the third set.