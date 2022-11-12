Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Josh Oduro scored 20 points and George Mason beat Longwood 83-69 on Friday night.

Oduro also contributed 12 rebounds for the Patriots (1-1).

Victor Bailey Jr. scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Davonte Gaines shot 4 for 7 and finished with 11 points.

Isaiah Wilkins led the way for the Lancers (0-2) with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Walyn Napper finished with 10 points.

Both teams play again on Sunday. George Mason hosts American and Longwood hosts Pfeiffer.

