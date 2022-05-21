BALTIMORE — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning and Baltimore Orioles snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Rays with an 8-6 victory on Friday night.

The Orioles' last win over Tampa Bay was on July 19 at Tropicana Field, and Baltimore hadn't beaten the Rays at home since Sept. 20, 2020. The 15-game run had been the longest active winning streak over a single opponent in the majors.

The Rays appeared to take the lead in the 13th against Nick Vespi (1-0) on a single by Kevin Kiermaier, but Wander Franco was ruled out at the plate on a throw by left fielder Austin Hays after a review.

In the bottom half, Ramon Urias had a sacrifice bunt before Odor pounded a 1-1 pitch from Ralph Garza (0-1) to the flag court in right field.

The Rays took a 5-3 lead in the 10th on a double by Brett Phillips and a run-scoring single by Yandy Díaz off Bryan Baker.

Matt Wisler entered for Tampa Bay and loaded the bases with a pair of walks before Anthony Santander tied the game with a double. Wisler got out of the jam with a pair of grounders and a popup.

Randy Arozarena, who went 4 for 5, managed an infield single off Dillon Tate in the 11th. Cionel Pérez entered for Baltimore and allowed an RBI single to Kiermaier that gave the Rays a 6-5 lead.

The Orioles tied the game again in the 11th on Hays' RBI single off Ryan Thompson.

Trey Mancini went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Orioles, who have won two straight after losing six in a row. Mancini has reached base in 14 consecutive games.

Orioles starter Tyler Wells retired 11 in a row before Arozarena managed an infield single in the fifth. After Isaac Paredes walked, Mike Zunino hit a towering shot that caromed off the left-field foul pole, giving the Rays a 3-0 lead.

The Orioles took advantage of a couple of Rays miscues to get back into the game. A wild pitch by Brooks Raley allowed Tyler Nevin to score from third. Left fielder Arozarena's error on a flyball by Robinson Chirinos cut the margin to 3-2.

Both runs were charged to reliever Ryan Yarbrough.

J.P. Feyereisen entered and allowed a base hit to Mancini that tied the game at three.

ROSTER MOVE

Orioles: LHP Logan Allen cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Manuel Margot (right hamstring strain) traveled with the team and is looking to rejoin the lineup early next week, manager Kevin Cash said.

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (left wrist, forearm) took batting practice and is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday. ... RHP Travis Lakins (right elbow inflammation) had his optional assignment to Triple-A Norfolk reversed and is being placed on the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT​​

Rays: ​​LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 1.66 ERA) will make his third start since being elevated from the bullpen.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.06) will make his fifth career start and first against Tampa Bay.

