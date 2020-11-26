CINCINNATI — Dwon Odom made a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Xavier to a 51-50 win over Bradley on Thursday.
Zach Freemantle posted 19 points and Paul Scruggs had 17 points for Xavier (2-0). Odom was just 2 of 10 from the field and finished with four points.
Elijah Childs had 17 points for the Braves (1-1). Ville Tahvanainen added 11 points.
