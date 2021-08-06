OCONTO FALLS, Wis. — An Oconto Falls police officer was in stable condition Friday after she was shot while responding to a call to an apartment building in the northeastern Wisconsin town, authorities said.

Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said a 29-year-old Oconto Falls woman was arrested in the shooting at about 10:30 a.m. and was being held on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Skarban did not say what authorities believe prompted the shooting. He said the officer was responding to "suspicious activity or a possible kidnapping." He called it an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

Skarban said the officer's injuries were initially thought to be "very significant," but said she was resting comfortably in a Green Bay hospital. City Police Chief Brad Olson said the officer has about two years' experience on the city force, with prior experience elsewhere.

Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke told the Green Bay Press Gazette that the officer "continued to try to apprehend the suspect, even though she was wounded."

Oconto Falls is a town of about 3,000 about 30 miles north of Green Bay.