OMAHA, Neb. — Alex O'Connell registered 13 points and eight rebounds as Creighton defeated Kennesaw State 51-44 on Thursday night.
Ryan Nembhard had 11 points for Creighton (2-0). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 10 points. Ryan Hawkins had 10 rebounds.
Demond Robinson had 11 points for the Owls (0-2). Chris Youngblood added seven rebounds.
