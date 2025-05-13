Ocean Vuong's new novel, 'The Emperor of Gladness,' is Winfrey's latest book club pick

''Ocean draws from his own personal experiences of being born in Vietnam, raised in a working-class family in Connecticut, and working as a fast-food server as inspiration for this story, which features an unlikely cast of truly unforgettable characters,'' Winfrey said in a statement. ''This award-winning author and acclaimed poet has written in stunning prose, a heartfelt and powerful examination of those living on the fringes of society, and the unique challenges they face to survive and thrive.''