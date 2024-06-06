How to write an obituary
Every obituary, of course, needs the basics: age, date of birth and death, city of residence, name of spouse or partner, information about the funeral, visitation, burial.
Star Tribune Obituaries and How to Order
Information on pricing, formatting and submitting an obituary.
How to plan a funeral
In an ideal world, the process of planning a funeral begins long before death. It's helpful to know about the deceased person's favorite poem, or perhaps some music representing his or her life — but for most families, these conversations are too painful to have in advance.
How to write a eulogy
When his father, Steve, died of a sudden heart attack in 2010 at age 52, it was the worst day of Adam Goethke's life. But the day he spoke at his father's funeral turned out to be one of the best.
How to get help with grief counseling
The cakes and casseroles, the kind words, the hugs from friends and family — sometimes these warm gestures, comforting as they may be, aren't enough to get someone through a period of grief. Even the passing of time may not bring healing as soon as we expect.
How to deal with finances
Bereavement and financial transition — each is an emotionally charged issue on its own. When the two come together, the emotional impact multiplies.
Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible
Newly assigned to cover the Reagan White House, Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds knew the most important part of the job was to keep watch on the president ''at all times.''
Elizabeth 'Betty' Grant, co-founder of Amigos del Mercado in Minneapolis, dies at 77
The organization helps immigrants navigate life in Minnesota; "Betty's dedication to the center was really amazing."
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who skewered fast food industry, dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America's food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Joanne Von Blon, who fueled Minnesota's arts scene, dies at 100
Married to Philip Von Blon, who helped found the Guthrie Theater, she had her own passions, writing book reviews and serving on literary boards.