Obesity drug prices are dropping, but getting a steady supply remains a challenge

Prices are falling for the popular obesity treatments Wegovy and Zepbound, but steady access to the drugs remains challenging.
The medications still amount to around $500 per month for those without insurance — out of reach for many patients. And even for people with insurance, coverage remains uneven.
''The medications should be available, the question is at what price and can people sustain that,'' said Matt Maciejewski, a Duke University professor who studies obesity treatment coverage.
Doctors say the situation forces them to get creative in treating patients, but there's hope that prices may fall more in the future.
The drugs are still in high demand
Wegovy and Zepbound are part of a wave of obesity medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that have soared in popularity.
Zepbound brought in $2.3 billion in U.S. sales during this year's first quarter, making it one of drugmaker Eli Lilly's best sellers.
Novo Nordisk says Wegovy has about 200,000 weekly prescriptions in the U.S., where it brought in nearly $1.9 billion in first-quarter sales.