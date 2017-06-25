Trump pardons upend massive Jan. 6 prosecution by freeing rioters and dismissing cases

As defendants celebrated their release outside lockups across the country, the federal prosecutor's office in Washington that spent the last four years charging rioters filed a flurry of motions to dismiss cases that have yet to go to trial. The motions were marked with the name of the man Trump has named to lead, at least temporarily, the capital's U.S. attorney's office — Ed Martin, a board member of a group called the Patriot Freedom Project, which portrays the Jan. 6 defendants as victims of political persecution.