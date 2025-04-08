Things To Do

Oaks, asters and 6 other 'keystone' native species to plant for biodiversity

University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy's research has identified ''keystone'' plant species that make up the foundation of many U.S. ecosystems by producing food for native insects, thus supporting the ecological food web.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 12:40PM

University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy's research has identified ''keystone'' plant species that make up the foundation of many U.S. ecosystems by producing food for native insects, thus supporting the ecological food web.

Even planting just one keystone plant in the yard or in a container will help restore biodiversity on your property.

Here are eight of the most important trees and plants that Tallamy, author of the new book, ''How Can I Help?'', recommends (find a complete list for your ecoregion at https://homegrownnationalpark.org/keystone-plant-guides/.)

Top keystone trees

__ Oaks (Quercus spp.): Best in the 84% of the U.S. counties in which they occur.

__ Native willows (Salix): Best farther north.

__ Native Cottonwood (Populus): Best in drier regions.

__ Native cherries (Prunus): Very important nationwide.

__ Native plums (Prunus): Very important nationwide.

Top keystone perennial flowers

__ Goldenrod (Solidago)

__ Perennial sunflower (Helianthus)

__ Aster (Symphyotrichum)

about the writer

about the writer

JESSICA DAMIANO

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Every yard makes a difference. Native-plant champion Doug Tallamy's got a new book explaining how

If you're a human living on this planet, you should get to know Doug Tallamy, the entomologist and University of Delaware professor whose groundbreaking 2006 book, ''Bringing Nature Home,'' supercharged the native plants movement.

Things To Do

Oaks, asters and 6 other 'keystone' native species to plant for biodiversity

World

Death toll from North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 61