Oakmont remained pristine despite the rain at the US Open. Outside the ropes, it was squishier

OAKMONT, Pa. — There's no water at Oakmont, even when it pours.
While the venerable and now nearly tree-less course carved out of the western Pennsylvania hills held up fine despite steady overnight rain ahead of Saturday's third round, things were a little squishier, a little soggier, a little dicier outside the ropes.
Standing alongside the 11th tee box — one of the lowest points on the property — Katie Fulcher looked down at her black-and-white Nike dunks and shrugged. The 28-year-old had slipped them on before leaving the Airbnb she was sharing with some friends.
Now, with her shoes not quite as white as they were when she walked through the gates on Saturday morning, she shrugged.
''Fashion over function, I guess,'' she said with a laugh, noting she had a newer and cleaner pair of the same shoes back home in Columbus, Ohio. ''To be honest, it's not as bad as I thought it was going to be.''
For most of the day, she was right. The sun even poked out for a while in the mid-afternoon, though a brief shower passed overhead not long after the final pairing of second-round leader Sam Burns and J.J. Spaun teed off.
If you just looked inside the ropes, it was almost impossible to tell that a line of storms rolled through Friday evening, forcing play in the second round to be suspended for the handful of groups left out on the course.
There was no standing water to be found when the third round began under a cloudy sky at 9 a.m. on Saturday. All the rain seemed to do was slow down Oakmont's quicksilver greens a touch, a welcome development for the 67 players who survived the cut.