INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Moore scored 15 points in shooting 10 for 10 from the foul line and Oakland dismantled IUPUI 78-45 on Saturday.
Jamal Cain, Micah Parrish and Trey Townsend each scored 14 points for the Grizzlies (7-2, 2-0 Horizon League) which now have won five straight.
Parrish made a 3-pointer, Townsend threw down a dunk to start a 13-2 run for Oakland in a little more than three-and-a-half minutes in the first half and the Grizzlies led the rest of the way.
B.J. Maxwell scored 19 points for the Jaguars (1-7, 0-2) which have lost back-to-back contests and four of their last five.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 25 Seton Hall bench helps roll past DII Nyack 113-67
No. 25 Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points, leading the Pirates to a 113-67 victory over Division II Nyack.
Sports
Jackson-Davis, Bates lead Indiana in Big Ten opener, 68-55
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 points and Tamar Bates came off the bench to score a career-high 13, hitting a trio of 3-pointers as Indiana defeated Nebraska 68-55 to open the Big Ten season on Saturday.
Sports
Gillespie, Moore lead No. 6 Villanova past Saint Joe's 81-52
Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph's on Saturday.
Sports
Oklahoma St coach says RB Warren out of Big 12 title game
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said injured star running back Jaylin Warren will not play in the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor.
Sports
Oakland uses early burst to put away IUPUI in blowout win
Jalen Moore scored 15 points in shooting 10 for 10 from the foul line and Oakland dismantled IUPUI 78-45 on Saturday.