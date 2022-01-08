Milwaukee (5-10, 3-3) vs. Oakland (10-4, 4-0)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its fifth straight conference win against Milwaukee. Oakland's last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 80-69 on March 9, 2021. Milwaukee fell 85-60 at Detroit in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Oakland's Trey Townsend has averaged 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while Micah Parrish has put up 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Panthers, DeAndre Gholston has averaged 15.2 points and five rebounds while Josh Thomas has put up 10.2 points.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 81.3 points per game and allowed 63.8 points per game across four conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 60.5 points scored and 70 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Gholston has connected on 32.9 percent of the 85 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 39 over the last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Milwaukee is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 75.1 points per game. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 84.8 points per game over their last five games.

