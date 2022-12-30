ROCHESTER, Mich. — Blake Lampman had 20 points to propel Oakland to an 83-61 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night.
Lampman buried 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Golden Grizzlies (3-11). Jalen Moore added 17 points, eight assists and three steals. Keaton Hervey recorded 16 points to help Oakland snap an eight-game losing streak.
Ahmad Rand finished with 12 points and three blocks for the Panthers (8-5). Jalen Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl
Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday.
Gophers
As Gophers' P.J. Fleck says goodbye to key players, he's excited for the future, too
Fleck had an emotional send-off with the likes of Mohamed Ibrahim and Tanner Morgan on Thursday, but some young players showed their promise in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Gophers
No. 16 Maryland halts Gophers women's winning streak at three with 107-85 pounding
The Gophers committed 23 turnovers and trailed by 19 points in the first half.
World
Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud
Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé's home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star's death from a 4 a.m. newscast.
Sports
No. 16 Maryland women beat Minnesota 107-85
Diamond Miller scored 22 points, Shyanne Sellers added 19 points with nine rebounds and No. 16 Maryland scored 30 points off Minnesota turnovers in a 107-85 win on Friday.