NEW YORK — A New York City police officer died Wednesday after suffering an apparent medical episode at a training facility in the Bronx.
A 33-year-old officer lost consciousness at 11:30 a.m. while at Rodman's Neck, an operations base used by police for weapons and tactical training, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital.
The death did not involve gunfire, the spokesperson said. Authorities were investigating whether the officer may have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack.
The department has not yet publicly identified the officer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
NYPD nixing 'Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect' slogan on new patrol cars for crime-focused motto
The New York Police Department will stop promoting ''Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect'' on the exterior of its patrol cars, dropping the three-word motto decades after it was adopted to repair fraying community relations.
Business
Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times 'undesirable' amid crackdown on criticism
The Russian prosecutor general's office on Wednesday declared The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia's expatriate community, as an ''undesirable organization.''
Sports
Ex-NBA player Jontay pleads guilty in case tied to gambling scandal that tanked his career
Former NBA player Jontay Porter on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal criminal case tied to the betting scandal that got him banned from the league earlier this year.
Nation
MS-13 leader pleads guilty in case involving 8 murders, including deaths of 2 girls on Long Island
A leader of an MS-13 gang clique in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and firearms charges in a case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls who were hacked and beaten to death as they strolled through their leafy, suburban neighborhood on Long Island.
Nation
The Latest | Israel orders all Palestinians to leave Gaza's largest city
Israel is ordering all Palestinians to leave Gaza City in the north as bombardment appears to escalate throughout the besieged territory. Israel says it is pursuing Hamas fighters who are regrouping in parts of Gaza that had been targeted early in the war.