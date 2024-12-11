NEW YORK — NYPD commissioner says gun found on suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing matches shell casings found at crime scene.
NYPD commissioner says gun found on suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing matches shell casings found at crime scene.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 6:50PM
