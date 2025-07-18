NYC pawn shop owner pleads guilty to his role in burglary of NFL star Joe Burrow's home and others

NEW YORK — A Manhattan pawn shop owner pleaded guilty Friday to serving as a fence for luxury items stolen from wealthy residences across the country, including a brazen burglary at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow while he was playing an away game last year.
Dimitriy Nezhinskiy admitted to knowingly purchasing stolen watches, jewelry and other high-end goods in order to re-sell them in his pawn shop. But he maintained that he did not know they had been taken from people's homes until after his arrest.
''I am very sorry for my actions,'' the 44-year-old New Jersey resident said in Brooklyn federal court. ''Most of my business was completely legitimate, and it was a good business.''
Nezhinskiy pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to receive stolen property. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison as well as restitution of about $2.5 million and forfeiture of more than $2.5 million. He'll be sentenced at a later date.
''This defendant ran a black-market pipeline, buying stolen luxury goods from organized theft crews that targeted homes and businesses,'' New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. ''It was a deliberate operation that helped professional burglars prey on innocent people."
Nezhinskiy, who was born in the nation of Georgia but has legal status in the U.S., could also face deportation, U.S. District Court Judge William Kuntz noted.
Juan Villar, a New York resident who ran the pawn shop with Nezhinskiy, pleaded guilty to the same charge last month and will be sentenced in December.
Prosecutors said the shop in Manhattan's famed Diamond District fenced stolen goods for international burglary crews that targeted homes of prominent athletes around the country.