Wires

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he'll stay on the job despite charges alleging he took bribes and illegal campaign funds

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he'll stay on the job despite charges alleging he took bribes and illegal campaign funds.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 at 3:14PM

NEW YORK — NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he'll stay on the job despite charges alleging he took bribes and illegal campaign funds.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.

Wires

Chicago White Sox set the modern major league record for losses in a season with 121

Wires

Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration