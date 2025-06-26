NYC Mayor Eric Adams kicks off reelection bid and casts Zohran Mamdani as having a 'silver spoon'

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams set out Thursday to persuade skeptical voters to grant him a second term, hosting a kickoff event for his independent reelection bid after a corruption indictment, a controversial dismissal and a decision to drop out of a the Democratic primary.
On the steps of City Hall, Adams rattled off his political accomplishments while punctuating his speech with barbs for the expected Democratic nominee, Zohran Mamdani, casting the young liberal as a child of privilege with no real political achievements or realistic policies.
''This election is a choice between a candidate with a blue collar" and one with a ''silver spoon," Adams said.
''A choice between dirty fingernails and manicured nails," he added.
Two days ago, progressive upstart Mamdani declared a stunning Democratic primary victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the presumed favorite despite a sexual harassment scandal that forced him from office four years ago.
Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist in his third term in the state Assembly, was virtually unknown just months ago but has since skyrocketed to political stardom. His energetic campaign, known for its viral social media videos, has won major momentum through a laser-focus on improving the city's astronomical cost of living.
At the same time, Mamdani has endured heat for his past criticisms of law enforcement, thin legislative record and lofty campaign promises.
Adams, even with all his political baggage, has seemed to relish a general election matchup with Mamdani, seeing a potentially viable lane to reelection if he goes up against the relatively inexperienced progressive.