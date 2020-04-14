– New York City, already a world epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, sharply increased its death toll by more than 3,700 victims on Tuesday, after officials said they were now including people who had never tested positive for the virus but were presumed to have died of it.

The new figures, released by the city’s Health Department, drove up the number of people killed in New York City to more than 10,000, and appeared to increase the overall U.S. death count by 17% to more than 26,000.

The numbers brought into clearer focus the staggering toll the virus has already taken on the largest city in the United States, where deserted streets are haunted by the near-constant howl of ambulance sirens. Far more people have died in New York City, on a per capita basis, than in Italy — the hardest-hit country in Europe.

The revised death toll renewed focus on shortcomings in testing that have hamstrung city and state officials since the beginning of the outbreak. A limited number of tests have been available, and until now, only deaths where a person had tested positive were counted among those killed by the virus in New York.

But for weeks, the Health Department also had been recording additional deaths tied to the virus, according to two people briefed on the matter. Those cases involved people who were presumed to have been infected because of their symptoms and medical history.

They were not included in the counts given publicly by Mayor Bill de Blasio because no tests had confirmed that the victims had the disease, COVID-19.

De Blasio decided, after another round of briefings over the weekend, to release the presumptive cases, the people said. Most of the added deaths took place in hospitals, according to the data. Others occurred in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and in residences.

“In the heat of battle, our primary focus has been on saving lives,” said Freddi Goldstein, the mayor’s press secretary. “As soon as the issue was raised, the mayor immediately moved to release the data.”

New York City appeared to be among a handful of places in the country that are beginning to report cases where infection is presumed but not confirmed. Connecticut, Ohio, Maryland and Delaware all began reporting probable cases this week, Oxiris Barbot, the New York City health commissioner, said in an interview.

Officials in California and in Seattle — locations of early cases in the American outbreak — said they included deaths as connected to COVID-19 only when the disease was confirmed by testing.

The new numbers in New York cover the weeks between March 11 and April 13, beginning at a period when the virus had already been spreading throughout the city and its surrounding suburbs. De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down large swaths of the city and state by the third week of March.

The CDC, in its guidance to local governments, has recommended that cases of “assumed” coronavirus infection be recorded on death certificates since before New York City recorded its first death on March 14.