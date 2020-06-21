NEW YORK – New York City’s ambitious contact-tracing program, a crucial initiative in the effort to curb the coronavirus, has gotten off to a worrisome start just as the city’s reopening enters a new phase Monday, with outdoor dining, in-store shopping and office work resuming.

The city has hired 3,000 disease detectives and case monitors, who are supposed to identify anyone who has come into contact with the hundreds of people who are still testing positive in the city every day. But the first statistics from the program, which began June 1, indicate that tracers are often unable to locate infected people or gather the information.

Only 35% of the 5,347 city residents who tested positive or were presumed positive in the first two weeks of the program gave information about close contacts, the city said in releasing the first statistics.

Contact tracing is one of the few tools that public health officials have to fight COVID-19 in lieu of a vaccine, along with widespread testing and isolation of those exposed. Early results in New York raise fresh concerns about the difficulties in preventing a surge of new cases as states across the country reopen.

The city has successfully done contract tracing before with diseases like TB and measles. But officials have never faced the challenge at this scale, with so many cases across the five boroughs.

The city’s program has so far been limited by a low response rate, scant use of technology, privacy concerns and a far less sweeping mandate than that in some other nations, where apartment buildings, stores, restaurants and other private businesses are often required to collect visitors’ personal information, which makes tracking the spread easier.

China, South Korea, Germany and other countries have set up extensive tracking programs that have helped officials make major strides in reducing the outbreak.

Dr. Ted Long, head of New York City’s new Test and Trace Corps, insisted that the program is going well but acknowledged that many people who tested positive had failed to provide information over the phone to the tracers or left interviews before being asked. Others told the tracers they had been only at home and had not put others at risk, and then did not name family members.

Long said one encouraging sign is that nearly all the people for whom the city had numbers at least answered the phone. He added that he believed that the tracers would be more successful when they start going to people’s homes, rather than just relying on the phone.

“I do think that the program, especially because it is only two weeks old, is doing an outstanding job,” he said.

The city has made big strides in reducing the outbreak since the shutdown began in March, with only 327 new cases reported Thursday, down from several thousand cases a day during the peak. But phase two of the reopening presents new risks, with 300,000 people returning to work.

Perry Halkitis, dean of the School of Public Health at Rutgers University, which is guiding an effort to bring on thousands of tracers in New Jersey, called New York City’s 35% rate for eliciting contacts “very bad.”

“For each person, you should be in touch with 75% of their contacts within a day,” he said.

He suggested that the poor showing stemmed in part from the inexperience of the contact tracers and insufficient hands-on training. “This is a skill,” he said. “You need to practice.”

The tracers are seeking the names and phone numbers of each person a confirmed-positive patient has been in close contact with from a few days before the onset of symptoms, defined as within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes. Each contact is then called, told that he or she may have been exposed to the virus and asked to quarantine.

Experts said that while tracing in the city was not where it should be, the program was clearly beneficial and should push forward.

“It’s tough to look at these numbers and say it’s a roaring success,” said Dr. Crystal Watson, an expert on contact tracing at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “But I do think it is a beginning and it will build on itself.”