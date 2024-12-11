NYC has scores of small, specialized or quirky museums. Here are some highlights

Also nearby is one of the city's two Smithsonian museums. The Cooper Hewitt focuses on innovative design. Its gift shop rivals MoMA's, and there's a private garden and small restaurant. The museum is housed in the former home of industrial magnate Andrew Carnegie. Completed in 1902, the mansion was the first in the U.S. to have a structural steel frame, and one of the first in the city to have a residential Otis passenger elevator. It also was among the first homes to feature central heating. It is now LEED-certified and features other cutting-edge technologies.