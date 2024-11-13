NYC bans unusual practice of forcing tenants to pay real estate brokers hired by landlords

''From the perspective of a tech investor and business owner in New York City, the more we can do to make it cheaper and easier for talented young people to come here and stay here, the better off we'll be,'' entrepreneur and bill supporter Bradley Tusk said in a statement. ''Anyone who has paid 15% of their annual rent in brokers fees for someone to let you in an apartment for 10 minutes knows the practice is nothing more than legalized theft.''