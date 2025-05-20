NY governor to visit Seneca Nation to apologize for state's role in boarding school

NEW YORK — New York's governor plans to visit the Seneca Nation on Tuesday to formally apologize for the state's role in running an upstate boarding school that separated Native American students from their families with the goal of assimilating them into American society.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is also expected to meet with survivors of the Thomas Indian School, which operated from 1875 to 1957 in western New York near Lake Erie.
Seneca President J. Conrad Seneca, whose father attended the school, said the apology is overdue. He said his family and countless others have quietly borne their pain for generations.
''The atrocities that our children suffered at the Thomas Indian School have remained hidden in the shadows for far too long,'' he said in a statement announcing the visit. ''At long last, our people will hear, directly from the Governor, the words we have waited lifetimes for the State of New York to say — ‘We're sorry'.''
But some tribe members are skeptical of the goodwill gesture.
Lori Quigley, a Niagara University professor whose mother attended the Thomas school for 10 years as a young child, said she hopes the governor offers more than words.
''An apology is one thing,'' she said by phone ahead of the visit. ''What actions is she going to take in acknowledging this? These traumas are still impacting our communities.''
Originally established by Presbyterian missionaries in 1855 before the state took ownership in 1875, the Thomas Indian School was among more than 400 government-supported schools established throughout the country with the goal of assimilating Native American youths.