NY attorney general's lawyer urges Justice Dept. to reject Trump official's call for criminal probe

NEW YORK — A lawyer for New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday urged the Justice Department to refuse a Trump administration official's request to prosecute the Democrat for mortgage fraud, calling it ''improper political retribution."
In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the lawyer, Abbe Lowell, also offered evidence that the central accusation against James — that she had falsely told a lenders she intended to use a house in Virginia as her primary residence — is easily disproven by records and correspondence related to the real estate transaction.
Any criminal investigation would be part of the Republican administration's ''all-too-familiar playbook'' of exacting revenge against longtime legal foes, wrote Lowell, a prominent white-collar defense lawyer who has represented Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Hunter Biden.
''The stunning hypocrisy of President Trump's complaint that the Justice Department had been ‘politicized' and ‘weaponized' against him is laid bare as he and others in his Administration are now asking you to undertake the very same practice,'' Lowell wrote.
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte, whose agency regulates mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, sent a letter to Bondi on April 14, asking her to investigate and consider prosecuting James, alleging that on multiple occasions she had ''falsified bank documents and property records.'' He cited ''media reports'' claiming that James had falsely listed a home in Virginia as her principal residence, and he suggested that she may have been trying to avoid higher interest rates that often apply to mortgages on second homes.
Records show that James was listed as a co-borrower on a house being purchased by her niece.
Days later, Trump homeland security advisor and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller proclaimed to reporters that James was guilty of ''multiple, significant, serial criminal violations.''
Lowell, in his letter, said Pulte had ''cherry-picked'' evidence to promote baseless suspicions about James, who has sued Trump and his administration dozens of times and last year won a $454 million judgment against him in a lawsuit claiming he had lied about the value of his assets on financial statements given to banks. Trump is appealing that verdict.