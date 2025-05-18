NWSL: Krueger scores equalizer for Spirit in 3-3 tie with Royals

Casey Krueger scored in the 12th minute of second half stoppage time and the Washington Spirit tied the Utah Royals 3-3 on Saturday night in the National Women's Soccer League.
Krueger subbed into the match at halftime with the score 3-2. The dramatic late equalizer was Krueger's first goal for the Spirit in 364 days.
The Spirit were seconds away from a third consecutive home defeat at Audi Field before the 34-year-old defender headed home from a Tara McKeown cross in the 102nd minute.
In Saturday's other NWSL games, the Seattle Reign defeated Racing Louisville 1-0 in a match that was set for Friday night but postponed because of severe weather, the North Carolina Courage beat the Chicago Stars 2-0, and Bay FC edged Angel City 2-0.
Utah took an early 1-0 lead against the Spirit when Brecken Mozingo quickly followed up a rebound in the ninth minute. It was Mozingo's first career goal in the NWSL.
The Spirit responded by jumping out to a 2-1 lead by the 20th minute. First, Ashley Hatch's shot to the top corner from inside the box made it 1-1. Then, Meg Boade scored her first NWSL goal by tapping home a pass from Rosemounde Kouassi.
Cece Kizer cooly slotted the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out in the 22nd for the Roayls to make it 2-2. Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal's own goal put Utah up 3-2 advantage in the 36tt.
Hatch missed a chance to make it 3-3 when her penalty attempt was saved by Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn in the 90th minute.