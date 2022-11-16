HAMDEN, Conn. — Ike Nweke had 18 points in Quinnipiac's 81-72 victory against Dartmouth on Tuesday night.
Nweke added 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (4-0). Paul Otieno scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and three blocks. Dezi Jones was 5 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.
The Big Green (1-3) were led by Cade Haskins, who recorded 19 points. Dusan Neskovic added 15 points for Dartmouth. In addition, Ryan Cornish had 13 points and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
