NIAGARA, N.Y. — Kobi Nwandu had 16 points and five assists and his layup with 25 seconds to go gave Niagara the lead for good and the Purple Eagles held on to beat Siena 64-62 on Saturday.
Marcus Hammond added 15 points for Niagara (8-9, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Jordan King had 13 points for the Saints (8-3, 8-3), Kyle Young and Jackson Stormo each scored 12 and Manny Camper had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirmed that she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Sports
Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3
The Arizona Coyotes were on their heels from the start, giving up two early goals against the NHL's lowest-scoring team.
Sports
Heat pull away to beat Thunder 108-94 in finale of road trip
Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, leading the Miami Heat to a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in the finale of their seven-game road trip.
Sports
No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title
Stanford spent two months on the road this season because of local health department restrictions on sports — a major reason why winning the Pac-12 Conference title was deeply meaningful for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's team.
Sports
Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers
Devin Booker's 17-footer to beat the halftime buzzer brought the 3,000 fans to their feet. His 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the third quarter earned an even bigger roar from the socially distanced crowd.