Nvidia beats earnings expectations as investors eye demand for Blackwell AI chips

The company carved out an early lead in AI applications race, in part because of Huang's successful bet on the chip technology used to fuel the industry. The company is no stranger to big bets. Nvidia's invention of graphics processor chips, or GPUs, in 1999 helped spark the growth of the PC gaming market and redefined computer graphics. The company's third-quarter gaming revenue rose to $3.3 billion, an increase of 15% from a year ago.