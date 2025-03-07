Bemidji

Nurse faces manslaughter, neglect charges in Beltrami County jail death

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 10:46PM
Surveillance footage shows an incapacitated Hardel Sherrell collapsing into a wheelchair as a Beltrami County Jail staffer looks on on Sept. 2, 2018. Sherrell died the following day.
Surveillance footage shows an incapacitated Hardel Sherrell collapsing into a wheelchair as a Beltrami County Jail staffer looks on on Sept. 2, 2018. Sherrell died the following day. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed manslaughter and neglect charges against a former health care provider accused of depriving Hardel Sherrell, 27, of care that resulted in his death.

On Friday, Ellison announced the charges against Michelle Skroch, director of since-shuttered MEnD Correctional Care. Charges in the 2018 in-custody death were referred by Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, who requested Ellison’s assistance in February 2023. Skroch’s license was revoked and MEnD filed for bankruptcy in the aftermath of Sherrell’s death.

Sherrell’s mother, Del Shea Perry, has become an outspoken advocate for the health and safety of incarcerated people. In 2021, the Legislature passed a law in Sherrell’s name that set new standards for mental health, suicide prevention and other health practices.

Perry filed a lawsuit in 2019 and was awarded $2.6 million in 2023.

Del Shea Perry, the mother of an Apple Valley man who died in the Beltrami County jail in 2018, spoke to the early crowd at the demonstration in front of the governor's residence on Monday, June 1, in St. Paul.
Del Shea Perry, the mother of an Apple Valley man who died in the Beltrami County jail in 2018, speaks at a demonstration in front of the governor's residence in 2021. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Skroch, of Sartell, did not immediately respond to request for comment and an attorney for her is not listed in the charges filed in Beltrami County District Court. Charges include one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal neglect—felony deprivation. Skroch is accused of failing to perform “the most basic nursing care,” like not taking checking his vital signs for two days, despite objective evidence of medical distress, Ellison’s office said., An expert review concluded Skroch’s actions demonstrated a “tremendous breach in the standard of care,” he said.

Skroch became a nurse for MEnD in 2010, and was a board-licensed registered nurse in Minnesota until 2023, charges state. She trained MEnD staff and became MEnD’s director of training and later its director of nursing services. In that role she oversaw the nursing care provided to inmates at all MEnD facilities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed its investigation of Sherrell’s death in August 2022 and referred the matter to Beltrami County for consideration of charges.

State statute allows the attorney general to present criminal cases upon request from the county attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

