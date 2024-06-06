Numerous police vehicles were at the scene late Wednesday of a "help unknown problem" in Corcoran, just west of Maple Grove, according to authorities.
Corcoran police had been in the area since shortly after noon Wednesday, in response to a call near Cherry Lane and Mystique Drive. Access to the area was restricted, and KSTP-TV reported that a staging area had been set up in the parking lot of a nearby church.
No other details were released. Authorities said more information would be made available when possible.
