Numbers that matter from the first 100 days of Trump's second term

Trump's tariff agenda has unnerved the global economy. He's gone after the two biggest U.S. trade partners, Mexico and Canada, with tariffs of as much as 25% for fentanyl trafficking. He's put import taxes on autos, steel and aluminum. On his April 2 ''Liberation Day,'' he slapped tariffs on dozens of countries that were so high that the financial markets panicked, causing him to pull back and set a 10% baseline tax on imports instead to allow 90 days of negotiations on trade deals.