Numbers that matter from the first 100 days of Trump's second term

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's first 100 days back in the White House have been a demolition job — and that's a point of pride for his administration.
For the Republican administration, the raw numbers on executive actions, deportations, reductions in the federal workforce, increased tariff rates and other issues point toward a renewed America. To Trump's critics, though, he's wielding his authority in ways that challenge the Constitution's separation of powers and pose the risk of triggering a recession.
From executive orders to deportations, some defining numbers from Trump's first 100 days:
Roughly 140 executive orders
In just 100 days, Trump has nearly matched the number of executive orders that his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, signed during the previous four years, 162. Trump, at roughly 140, is essentially moving at a pace not seen since Franklin Delano Roosevelt's presidency, when the Great Depression necessitated urgent action.
But the number alone fails to capture the unprecedented scope of Trump's actions. Without seeking congressional approval, Trump has used his orders and directives to impose hundreds of billions of dollars annually in new import taxes and reshape the federal bureaucracy by enabling mass layoffs.
John Woolley, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara and co-director of the American Presidency Project, sees ''very aggressive assertions of presidential authority in all kinds of ways'' that are far more audacious than anything done by former presidents. That includes Biden's student debt forgiveness program and Barack Obama's decision to allow residency for immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children.
''None of those had the kind of arbitrary, forceful quality of Trump's actions,'' Woolley said.