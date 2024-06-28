LOS ANGELES — The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has dipped slightly, decreasing by about 0.3% since last year as California continues to struggle with the long-running crisis of tens of thousands of people sleeping in cars and encampments.
Results released Friday from a federally required tally conducted in January found 75,312 people were homeless on any given night across the county, compared with 75,518 in 2023. About 45,252 were within the city of Los Angeles, where public frustration has grown as tents have proliferated on sidewalks and in parks.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a homelessness state of emergency on her first day in office in December 2022.
Nation
Number of homeless residents in Los Angeles County decreases in annual count
