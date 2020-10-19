LONDON — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the planet has passed 40 million.
The milestone was passed early Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates reporting from around the world.
The actual figure is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, and many people have had no symptoms.
