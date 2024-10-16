By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Number of 70-plus degree days continues to add to record
If you see people dropping to the ground and taking cover at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, don’t worry! Thursday is International ShakeOut Day, where it is encouraged that you practice what you would do to get to safety if an earthquake were to strike. According to the University of Minnesota’s College of Science and Engineering, there have been 20 recorded small to moderate earthquakes in the state since 1860.
Highs will reach the upper 60s Thursday, but 70s are on deck for Friday through Monday. We’ve already had the most 70-plus degree days on record for the year in the metro (156 days vs. 155 in 1900), and we will add to that. Meanwhile, these upcoming four days would tie 1920 for the most 70-plus days between September and November at 41 days.
Some isolated rain chances could occur Friday night into Saturday and again Tuesday, but totals look quite minimal. As the saying goes: When in drought, don’t forecast rain. Will that extend to snow in a few months? We will just have to wait and see. Only 0.06 inches has fallen at MSP since Sept. 1.
