Nuisance Snow Coming - Plowable Up North

Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald: 46th Anniversary

"SSEdmund Fitzgeraldwas an AmericanGreat Lakes freighterthat sank inLake Superiorduring a storm on November 10, 1975, with the loss of the entire crew of 29 men. When launched on June 7, 1958, she was the largest ship on North America'sGreat Lakes, and she remains the largest to have sunk there. She waslocated in deep wateron November 14, 1975, by a U.S. Navy aircraft detecting magnetic anomalies, and found soon afterwards to be in two large pieces."

WNEM TV 5 put together a wonderful piece on the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald in 2019 that helps explain how the weather played a role in the sinking.

Rain Turns to Snow Later This Week

Take a look at the simulated radar and precipitation type from AM Wednesday to midday Thursday. Areas of rain begin to move into the region around midday Wednesday and will continue through the early Thursday. Areas of rain will turn to snow across northern Minnesota and will eventually turn to a light rain/snow mix closer to the Twin Cities metro later this week.

Active Weather Ahead

Here's a look at the Midwest weather through the entire weekend and note that 2 separate storms could impact the region. The larger storm system will slide through Wednesday through Friday with rain, wind and snow. There will be a brief break in the action on Saturday before another fast moving clipper system moves through late Saturday into Sunday. That system could bring another round of snow to parts of the state, including the Twin Cities. Stay tuned...

Precipitation Outlook Through AM Saturday

The precipitation outlook through AM Saturday shows nearly 1" of liquid north of east of the Twin Cities, but much of the state could see 0.50" to 0.75" of liquid, including the metro, which would be beneficial as many locations are still several inches below average precipitation so far this year.

Snowfall Potential Through 7PM Thursday

Here's a look at the snowfall potential through 7PM Thursday, which shows a few inches possible across the northern tier of the state. Keep in mind that snow will continue through Friday, so there will be additional accumulations through the end of the week. By the time the storm is over, there could be plowable amounts closer to the international border.

Average First Measurable Snow At MSP

Taking a look at the last the last 30 years, the climatological average first measurable snowfall (0.1") at the MSP Airport typically happens around November 5th. Note that our earliest measurable snowfall on record was on September 24th back in 1985 and our latest was on December 3rd, 1928.

Average First 1.0" Snowfall At MSP

Taking a look at the last the last 30 years, the climatological average first 1.0" snowfall at the MSP Airport typically happens around November 21st. Note that our earliest measurable snowfall on record was on September 26th back in 1942 and our latest was on January 21st, 2005.

Drought Update For Minnesota

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 7% of the state is still considered to be in an extreme drought (in red across northern Minnesota), which is down from nearly 35% from 3 months ago. There has been a slight improvement in Severe Drought, which is at 29%, down from 78% 3 months ago. Nearly 56% of the state is still under a Moderate Drought, which includes much of the Twin Cities Metro.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations are still several inches below average. The Twin Cities The metro is still nearly -5.68" below average since January 1st, which is the 49th driest January 1st - November 8th on record.

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Wednesday will be an active day with areas of rain developing through the afternoon and could be heavier at times in the evening. Winds will also be a bit breezy out of the southeast.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Wednesday, shows readings starting in the upper 30s and warming into lower 50s by the afternoon. Skies will cloudy in the morning and will give way to rain through the second half of the day. Breezy southeasterly winds will develop, which could gust close to 20-25mph at times.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

High temps across the region on Wednesday will warm into the 40s and lower 50s through the day, which will still be above average by nearly +5F for early/mid November. However, temps will continue to gradually cool through the rest of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook shows low 50s on Wednesday as our next storm system rolls into town. We'll be a little closer to average on Thursday and will continue to cool to below average levels by Friday and through the upcoming weekend with highs only in the upper 30s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook through the rest of the week and into the weekend looks pretty active. Two different storm systems will move through the Midwest, which will bring areas of rain and accumulating snow to parts of the region. The Twin Cities will see more rain with the first system (Wednesday - Friday), but the next system late Saturday into Sunday could bring some minor snow accumulations closer to home. Stay tuned!

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps will continue to cool through the rest of the week and will actually be below average (for a change) by the weekend. We might have another milder blimp next week, but the overall trend is for cooler temps as we approach the end of November.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps along the northern tier of the nation and along the Southeast. Meanwhile, folks in the Southern & Southwestern US will be warmer than average.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, wetter and more unsettled weather continues along the northern tier of the nation and into the Central US.

Nuisance Snow Coming - Plowable Up North

By Paul Douglas

Paul, how do you predict snowfall amounts? Darts? Rock-paper-scissors? Do you take advice from Inga, the European model? All of the above. The process is similar to making sausage. You really don't want to know.

There are half a dozen weather models I trust (most days). Do the models all agree? What are model trends over time? Which models do better under similar conditions? Is there enough cold air?

A snowstorm requires a steady flow of moisture with temperatures below 32F in the lowest mile of the atmosphere. Even a slight jog in the storm track can mean the difference between flurries, and a foot of flurries.

Rain arrives later today but tapers Thursday morning. Moisture is forecast to wrap entirely around the storm, approaching from the northwest Friday and Saturday. This "backlash" may spark an inch of slush in the metro, 3-4" Alexandria to Brainerd, with over a foot over far northern Minnesota.

Why does frozen water create so much more dread in November than it does in March? Good question.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely PM hours. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 52.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: 39.

THURSDAY: Showers taper, windy and cooler. Winds: W 15-25. Wake-up: 40. High: 45.

FRIDAY: Coating of light snow and flurries. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 39.

SATURDAY:PM snow, 1" metro late. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 37.

SUNDAY:Flurries taper, slow clearing. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 28. High: 36.

MONDAY: Peeks of sun, chilly. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 24. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, feeling better. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 27. High: 47.

This Day in Weather History

November 10th

1999: Late season hail falls in Eden Prairie. Pea size hail (0.25 inch. in diameter) up to one foot deep collected near storm drains near Hennepin Technical College and Hwy 212. Pea size hail about 4 inches deep was also reported on grass near Hwy 5 and Mitchell Rd. The hail and torrential rains forced drivers off the road in Bloomington.

1998: A potent storm nicknamed a 'land hurricane' sets a new all-time record low pressure for Minnesota around noon at Albert Lea and Austin as it passes overhead. The automated weather observing equipment at both airports measured a barometric pressure of 28.43 inches, which broke the previous record of 28.55 inches set on 11 January 1975 in Duluth. The new record for the Twin Cities was set with a reading of 28.55 inches. The previous record was 28.77 inches, set on April 13th of 1964. 10 inches of snow fell at Madison, MN and St. Cloud State University had a wind gust to 64 mph.

1975: The Edmund Fitzgerald sinks off Whitefish Bay, causing 29 fatalities.

1913: A severe windstorm occurs on Lake Superior. Three ships were lost. Winds were clocked at 62 mph at Duluth.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 10th

Average High: 45F(Record: 69F set in 2012)

Average Low: 29F (Record: 3Fset in 1986)

Record Rainfall: 1.36" set in 1915

Record Snowfall: 5.5" set in 2020

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 10th

Sunrise: 7:04am

Sunset: 4:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9hours & 45minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minute & 32 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~6 Hour & 5 Minutes

Moon Phase for November 10th at Midnight

0.2 Days Before First Quarter Moon

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows well above average temperatures east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, a strong storm system will impact the Western US with clouds, rain and snow. Temps will begin cooling along the West Coast.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday show a fairly potent storm system moving through the Midwest with rain, wind and snow. Keep in mind that some of the heaviest snow will be found along the international border, but there will be beneficial precipitation from the storm system and is slowly pushes through.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, heavier rains will be possible in the Western US and especially in the Pacific Northwest. Heavier rains and also be possible in the Central US and also in the Northeast.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through the middle part of next week, which shows areas of snow in the high elevations in the Western US and along the northern tier of the nation.

Climate Stories

"The Only Total Solar Eclipse of 2021 Falls Over Antarctica in December"

"In early December, the only total solar eclipse of 2021 and the last one until 2023 will darken the sky. It's one of the biggest celestial events of the year, but few people will see it; the eclipse's path of totality falls on a narrow strip in Antarctica. Fortunately for sky-gazers, the partial eclipse will be visible in more populated areas. WHEN IS THE 2021 TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE? The next total solar eclipse—and the last one for nearly a year and a half—will occur on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Earth has seenpartial solar eclipsesas recently as June, but this one will be different. For a brief window, the moon will fully block out the sun when the bodies cross paths in the sky, casting a shadow over the planet and revealing thesun's corona(the outermost part of its atmosphere)."

"'Cannibal CME' sun storm marks rise of new solar cycle in space weather"

"The sun is waking up — and making sure we all know it. On Nov. 3 and 4, Earth was hit with asizeable geomagnetic storm, the result of a series of outbursts fromthe sunon Nov. 1 and 2. Such outbursts are tied to sunspots, which are magnetic storms on the sun's surface. Both sunspots and solar activity ebb and flow on a cycle stretching about 11 years, and this week's storms are symptomatic of the sun's current stage in that cycle. "The last several years really we've had very little activity, as is the case during solar minimum, but now we're ramping up and ramping up quite fast into the next solar cycle maximum, which we expect in 2025," Bill Murtagh, a program coordinator at the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told Space.com."

"Global CO2 Emissions Have Returned to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels"

"A new report shows carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels jumped by more this year than they fell during 2020. Before the global pandemic, greenhouse gas emissions were at an all-time high. Then lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and other restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19 inadvertently led to a decrease in the burning of fossil fuels, but the dip in emissions was short-lived.According toa new analysis, global carbon emissions are already bouncing back to near record-high levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic. The report putsadded pressure on leaders currently gathering at the world's largest climate summitin Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss the rapid cuts needed to tackle climate change."

