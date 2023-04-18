Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -8.5; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last matchup 109-80 on April 17 led by 24 points from Jamal Murray, while Anthony Edwards scored 18 points for the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are 10-6 against division opponents. Denver scores 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 8-8 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Edwards averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Bruce Brown is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaden McDaniels: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.