BELGRADE, Serbia — Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was included on Serbia's 16-man preliminary roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics on Monday, ending doubts he would skip the basketball tournament.

The three-time NBA MVP has missed some important international tournaments in the past, citing long NBA seasons.

But Jokic ended the current NBA season earlier than expected after last year's champions were eliminated in the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. He spent the last few weeks rafting with friends and his brothers.

Also on the list announced by Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic are Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic, Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic, Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic and Hornets forward Aleksej Pokusevski.

Serbia will play its opening game in the Olympic tournament on July 28 against the United Sates.

