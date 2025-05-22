Wires

Nuggets say they're promoting interim coach David Adelman to full time after he led team to conference semifinals

Nuggets say they're promoting interim coach David Adelman to full time after he led team to conference semifinals.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 7:10PM

DENVER — Nuggets say they're promoting interim coach David Adelman to full time after he led team to conference semifinals.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Florida court awards Mexican government massive civil judgment against ex-security chief convicted of taking bribes

Florida court awards Mexican government massive civil judgment against ex-security chief convicted of taking bribes.

Wires

Nuggets say they're promoting interim coach David Adelman to full time after he led team to conference semifinals

Wires

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding, meaning 4 highest-ranked conference champions not guaranteed byes