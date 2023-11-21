DETROIT — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Mike Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit on Monday night.
Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half.
Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed.
The Nuggets led 56-55 at halftime. The Pistons (2-12) entered play with an 11-game losing streak.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Charge: Girl, 14, sexually assaulted by man while they were alone at nudist club in Anoka County
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Charge: Girl, 14, sexually assaulted by man while they were alone at nudist club in Anoka County
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Steven Crowl leads Wisconsin past No. 24 Virginia 65-41 in opener at the Fort Myers Tip-Off
Steven Crowl had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 65-41 win over No. 24 Virginia in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday night.
Olympics
Neal: Diggins displays bravery again, sharing relapse, recovery, priorities
Once a champion, always a champion: Jessie Diggins might not have a world's-best season again this winter, and that's ok. Her priorities are in the right order.
Sports
Nuggets Nikola Jokic, coach Mile Malone ejected in first half of game against Pistons
Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Mike Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit on Monday night.
Wild
Wild will bring home memories, but not victories, from Sweden trip
The four Swedish players on the Wild were headliners throughout the trip to the NHL Global Series, and there was time to spend with family members and teammates. It was all good — except for the two losses.
Colleges
Reusse: Macalester forward isn't 'the other Caleb Williams' to local fans
The Macalester College guard won't win a trophy as famous as the Heisman, but he's caught the attention of local hoopheads with his athletic, high-scoring play.