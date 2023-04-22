Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -3; over/under is 224.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 120-111 in the last meeting. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 25 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 36 points.

The Timberwolves have gone 8-8 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league with 54.2 points in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.3.

The Nuggets are 34-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the league scoring 16.2 fast break points per game. Bruce Brown leads the Nuggets averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Porter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaden McDaniels: out (hand).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.