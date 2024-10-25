Nuggets honor Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo with video tribute, 55-second round of applause

Mutombo helped the Nuggets become the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs, when they knocked off Seattle in 1994 in a best-of-five series. It was not only an indelible moment in Nuggets lore but an endearing image — Mutombo on the floor when the horn sounded, flat on his back, holding the ball over his head with a beaming smile.