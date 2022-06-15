NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Boston Scientific Corp., up 79 cents to $36.03.
The medical device maker is buying a majority stake in Korea-based M.I.Tech.
Monster Beverage Corp., down 19 cents to $87.87.
The energy drink maker announced a $500 million stock buyback program.
Nucor Corp., up $2.74 to $116.46.
The steel maker gave investors an encouraging financial update as demand remains strong.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 87 cents to $18.11.
The car rental company approved a new $2 billion stock buyback plan.
Zendesk Inc., up $3.18 to $60.19.
The customer-service software maker is reportedly in settlement talks with activist investor Jana Partners.
Methode Electronics Inc., down $2.84 to $39.57.
The engineering company gave investors a disappointing financial update as it faces supply chain problems and higher costs.
IQIYI Inc., down 11 cents to $4.56.
Baidu is reportedly considering selling its stake in the Chinese video streaming platform.
Valero Energy Corp., down $5.45 to $128.30.
President Joe Biden is calling on oil refiners to lift production while criticizing their profits as Americans struggle with higher gasoline prices.