Nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan are a step closer to war. Here's a timeline of how it happened

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — A gun massacre of tourists on April 22 has pushed India and Pakistan a step closer to war, marking the biggest breakdown in relations since 2019.
Conflict between India and Pakistan is not rare, with the two countries having periodically engaged in wars, clashes and skirmishes since gaining independence from British India in 1947.
What's different about this escalation is the frequency and intensity of strikes and retaliation.
And U.S. President Donald Trump's disengagement from the crisis hasn't helped. The U.S. was once a key player during periods of heightened tensions. Calls for restraint from the international community have yet to make an impact.
Here's a timeline of how the latest conflict has unfolded:
April 22
Gunmen shoot and kill at least 26 tourists at a Pahalgam resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a major shift in a regional conflict that has largely spared civilians. The unidentified gunmen also wound 17 other people. A group called Kashmir Resistance, which India accuses Pakistan of backing, claims the attack.
Survivors tell The Associated Press that gunmen asked people if they were Hindu and then opened fire.