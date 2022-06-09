HONOLULU — A federal aviation accident investigator will be sent to Hawaii to investigate after a tour helicopter crashed on a remote Big Island lava field, injuring all six people on board, an official said Thursday.

The Bell 407 helicopter left Kona International Airport about 5 p.m. Wednesday on a sightseeing tour and crashed about 30 minutes later near the southernmost tip of the island, National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in an email.

The rough lava field is more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the nearest road, so rescuers reached the crash site in two helicopters, Hawaii County Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Okinaka said.

Firefighters extricated three people — an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — who managed to walk to waiting medics, the fire department said. A 48-year-old man also walked from the crash site.

The most seriously injured person was a 19-year-old woman who was flown to a hospital, the fire department said. A seriously injured 54-year-old man, along with the four others, were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said he was awaiting updates on their conditions, and other information, including what might have caused the crash.

Paradise Helicopters owner Calvin Dorn said in a statement there were five passengers and one pilot on the tour. The company is cooperating with authorities, the statement said.

Even though all six on board were injured, the crash could have been much worse, the assistant fire chief said.

"They're very, very lucky looking at how significant the damage to the aircraft was," Okinaka said.

Photos provided by the fire department show the mangled helicopter on jagged rocks.

The NTSB investigator is not traveling to the crash site but will examine the wreckage after it is recovered, Gabris said.